GOP convention sets the stage for the Democratic convention in Chicago, activists and police say

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Activists who marched outside the Republican National Convention are trumpeting their efforts, despite crowd estimates falling short. Milwaukee police are praising their cooperation with other agencies in convention security, even as Ohio officers face scrutiny for the shooting death of a man. Some activists and attendees say there was more caution after the apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, while others say the setting was the right place to amplify their message and set the stage for future conventions. Milwaukee wraps up its week in the national spotlight with lessons for Chicago, which hosts the Democratic National Convention next month.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.