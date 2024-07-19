Nigeria fines Meta $220 million for violating data protection and consumer rights laws

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s government has fined Meta $220 million after its investigations found “multiple and repeated” violations of the country’s data protection and consumer rights laws on Facebook and WhatsApp. The country’s consumer rights protection agency announced the fine on Friday following years of inquiry into Meta’s operation. The agency also mandated Meta to comply with local laws and cease the “exploitation” of Nigerian consumers. Nigeria has one of the world’s highest number of internet users with 154 million active subscribers in 2022. A spokesperson for Meta didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

