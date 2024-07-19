What to stream this week: Ice Spice, Ghostbusters, Bob Marley, Wayne Brady and new ‘Futurama’

This week’s new streaming entertainment releases include the long-awaited debut album from Ice Spice, the movie “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” mixing new and old franchise stars and Kate Upton hosts the new competition series “Dress My Tour,” where fashion and music intersect. The biopic “Bob Marley: One Love” stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as the reggae legend and Wayne Brady allows cameras into his life for a new reality series. Guy Ritchie has an amped-up, action-movie set during World War II in “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare” and fans of the original video game Legend of Zelda are sure to find Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure cozily familiar.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.