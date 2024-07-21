Skip to Content
News

Residents react to President Biden stepping down

By
New
Published 11:17 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- I spoke with residents around El Paso to get their thoughts on President Biden stepping out of the race and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyaun Marshburn

Tyaun Marshburn is a multimedia journalist

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content