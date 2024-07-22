Despite Musk’s Trump endorsement, X remains a go-to platform for Democrats

A week after Elon Musk endorsed Donald Trump for president, President Joe Biden’s team used Musk’s social media platform X — in addition to more neutral spaces such as Facebook and Instagram — to announce he is ending his campaign for reelection. It’s a testament to how ingrained the platform has become among the power players of the political and media world — as well as users looking for news and live updates of major events. While Meta’s Facebook and Instagram, along with TikTok, boast far more users, these users say keeping up with the news is not the reason they use those platforms, according to a recent survey by the Pew Research Center. X is the exception.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.