Former U.S. Rep. Henry Nowak, who championed western New York infrastructure, dies at 89

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Henry Nowak of New York has died. The Democrat who represented the Buffalo area in Congress for 18 years until the early 1990s was 89 years old. His death was announced by Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy Zellner on X Sunday. During 18 years in Congress, Nowak is credited with bringing nearly $1 billion in federal infrastructure aid to the region as it suffered through the loss of industry, including the closing of Bethlehem Steel in 1983. Nowak was a lawyer and former county comptroller. He is the father of state Supreme Court Justice Henry Nowak Jr.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.