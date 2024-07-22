Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear endorses Harris amid speculation if he’s in running to join the ticket
Associated Press
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he spoke with Vice President Kamala Harris soon after she became the prohibitive favorite to lead the Democratic ticket. Beshear offered his endorsement but he won’t say what else they discussed in the call Sunday, shortly after President Joe Biden announced he won’t seek reelection. In an Associated Press interview Monday, Beshear said Kentucky’s progress “should be a model for the country.” And he took a more aggressive tone in criticizing Republican Donald Trump’s four years in the Oval Office. It comes as speculation swirls around whether Beshear is in the running to join the Democratic ticket.