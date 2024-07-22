Plane crashes near the site of an air show in Wisconsin, killing the 2 people on board

NEKIMI, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a plane crashed in a Wisconsin farm field near the site of an air show, killing the two people on board. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says sheriff’s deputies and firefighters responding to the crash in the eastern Wisconsin town of Nekimi on Monday afternoon found the aircraft fully engulfed in flames. The crash site is about 2 miles south of the 71st EAA AirVenture air show, which began Monday at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

