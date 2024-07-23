Skip to Content
23-acre business park coming to Northwest El Paso

A new development in Northwest El Paso will soon bring more business space to the growing area.

Plexxar / Industry Realty Group leads the development of the area. 21 different lots on the property will be for sale, ranging from 0.6 to 1.4 acres.

The lot is located off Resler Dr. between Paseo del Norte and Helen of Troy Dr. less than a mile away from West Towne Marketplace and the Canyons at Cimmaron and less than two miles from The Hospitals of Providence Transmountain campus.

