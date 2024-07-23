Clip resurfaces of Vance criticizing Harris for being ‘childless,’ testing Trump’s new running mate

Comments Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance made in 2021 questioning Vice President Kamala Harris’ leadership because she did not have biological children have resurfaced. It’s testing Vance in his early days campaigning as part of Republicans’ presidential ticket. During Vance’s Senate bid, he referred to Democrats as “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too.” He said that included Harris. Vance said, “How does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?” Harris’ campaign says that “every single American has a stake in this country’s future.”

