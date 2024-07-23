Rays SS Taylor Walls says gesture wasn’t meant as Trump endorsement and he likely won’t do it again

TORONTO (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Taylor Walls said Tuesday that his Donald Trump-inspired celebration of a hit Sunday was not intended as an endorsement of the Republican presidential candidate and added he was unlikely to do it again. Walls pumped his fist and shouted “Fight! Fight! Fight!” after hitting a double against the New York Yankees on Sunday, mimicking Trump’s reaction after a bullet hit his ear during a campaign event in Pennsylvania on July 13. The fifth-inning double off right-hander Marcus Stroman was Walls’ first hit since the shooting.

