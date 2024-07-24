EU executive criticizes rule of law issues in Hungary, Slovakia, Italy; lauds reforms elsewhere

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive commission has criticized rule of law developments in Hungary, Italy and Slovakia, but welcomed reforms in Poland and Spain in its latest democracy health check across the 27-nation bloc. European Commission Vice President Vera Jourová said Wednesday that the bloc needs more action to protect democracy, “especially where systemic issues and backsliding occur in some countries.” Across the board, EU countries had fully or partly addressed about two thirds of recommendations made by the commission in 2023, the EU executive said in its latest annual report on the state of the judiciary, anti-corruption efforts, press freedom and civil society.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.