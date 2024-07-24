Hornets mourn the death of Pat Doughty, longtime PA announcer known as ‘Big Pat’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets announced that Pat Doughty, the team’s PA announcer for the past 20 seasons, has died. He was 55. The team said family members notified them of Doughty’s death on Wednesday. Doughty had kidney-related health problems and had been using a wheelchair in recent years. He was affectionately known as “Big Pat” around the Spectrum Center and his big, unique booming voice was a recognizable feature at home games. He will be remembered for his calls of “No, no, no… traveling is the call” and “Boom!” after dunks.

