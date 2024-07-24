Publisher Jimmy Lai will testify in his defense at Hong Kong national security trial, lawyer says

HONG KONG (AP) — A lawyer says activist publisher Jimmy Lai will testify in his defense at his Hong Kong national security trial. He was charged under a Beijing-imposed law that has all but wiped out public dissent. The founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper is charged with colluding with foreign forces to endanger national security and conspiring with others to put out seditious publications. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison. His lawyer said Lai would testify after the judges ruled Thursday he should present his defense.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.