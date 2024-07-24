Senior NORAD Air Force commander nominated to be next National Guard Bureau chief

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top Air Force commander at the North American Aerospace Defense Command has been nominated to be the next chief of the National Guard Bureau. The nomination comes just a bit more than a week before the current chief retires. If confirmed, Air Force Lt. Gen. Steven Nordhaus would be promoted to four-star general and become a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He would replace Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, who is set to retire Aug. 2. Nordhaus is a fighter pilot with more than 3,000 flight hours. He is currently commander of the 1st Air Force and heads NORAD’s continental U.S. region.

