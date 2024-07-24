Strike at plant that makes truck seats forces production stoppage for Missouri General Motors

Production has halted at a Missouri General Motors plant that manufactures trucks and vans, the result of a strike at the company that supplies seats for the vehicles. About 480 workers at Lear Corp. in Wentzville walked out at midnight Sunday. The strike brought production to a standstill Monday at the GM plant in Wentzville, an eastern Missouri town where the automaker manufactures the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon midsize trucks, along with full-size vans. The UAW says Lear Corp. is refusing to pay workers what they deserve. Lear Corp. says in a statement that it is “working hard to reach a fair and equitable settlement as soon as possible.”

