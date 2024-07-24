Tropical Storm Bud forms in the Eastern Pacific, off the coast of Mexico

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Bud has formed in the Eastern Pacific, off the coast of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Wednesday the system was centered about 425 miles south-southwest of the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja peninsula. Maximum sustained winds were about 40 mph. Little change in strength is expected through Thursday. By the weekend, Tropical Storm Bud is forecast to dissipate. The system was moving west-northwest at roughly 16 mph (26 kph), with a turn to the west expected late Wednesday or early Thursday.

