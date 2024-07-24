Two North Carolina public universities may see academic degree cuts soon after board vote

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The University of North Carolina Board of Governors voted to authorize chancellors at two public universities to move forward with more than a dozen degree program cuts. The programs to be eliminated are at UNC Asheville and UNC Greensboro. Wednesday’s vote took place after chancellors from both universities requested cuts partially because of enrollment issues. UNC Asheville may now remove four undergraduate majors and two concentrations for students pursuing language degrees. UNC Greensboro could eliminate 14 degrees within various bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate programs. Faculty at UNC Asheville expressed concern with the decision in a letter.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.