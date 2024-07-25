Four detainees stabbed during altercation at jail in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Four detainees at a downtown St. Louis jail are injured after being stabbed during a fight — the latest of several instances of violence at the jail. A city official told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that a guard sent out a distress call about a disturbance around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday at the City Justice Center. The injured detainees were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not immediately made available. Jail officials are investigating what caused the fight. The same jail was the site of three uprisings among detainees between late 2020 and early 2021. In 2023, detainees abducted a 70-year-old guard until a police SWAT team was able to free him.

