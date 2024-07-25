Harris refashions campaign in her own image as she prepares for historic clash with Trump

HOUSTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is putting her own stamp on the campaign that she inherited from President Joe Biden. From her music to her stump speech, she’s reshaping the message around her background and image. Democrats have been energized by her first outings on the campaign trail as she’s visited four states in four days. However, there will be steep challenges as she reintroduces herself to voters and tries to forge a path to victory over Republican candidate Donald Trump. Everything has to happen at hyperspeed with a little more than 100 days until Election Day.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.