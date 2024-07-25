Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of Detroit-area police officer, prosecutor says

MELVINDALE, Mich. (AP) — A 44-year-old man has been charged with murder in the death of a Detroit-area police officer who was shot while responding to a call about a suspicious person near a car wash. The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says Michael Lopez was expected to be arraigned Thursday. Lopez faces other charges that include being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and drug possession. Court records did not list an attorney Thursday for Lopez. Officer Mohamed Said was shot Sunday afternoon in Melvindale, southwest of Detroit. The prosecutor’s office says Lopez allegedly ran after a traffic stop by Said. Said was shot while chasing Lopez who was arrested Monday evening in Southwest Detroit.

