Spicy dispute over the origins of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos winds up in court

A court case could soon settle a spicy dispute: Who invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos? A former PepsiCo executive is suing the company in California, saying it destroyed his career after questioning his claim that he invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. According to his lawsuit, Richard Montanez began working for PepsiCo as a janitor at its Frito-Lay plant in California in 1977. He claims he began experimenting with chili powder on Cheetos in the early 1990s and helped convince the company to sell them. Montanez later became a marketing executive at PepsiCo. But he says the company eventually claimed that others had developed the hit product.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.