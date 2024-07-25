Transit and environmental advocates sue NY governor over decision to halt Manhattan congestion toll

NEW YORK (AP) — Transit and environmental advocacy groups in New York have filed lawsuits challenging Gov. Kathy Hochul’s decision to block a plan for a new $15 congestion toll on Manhattan drivers. The two separate lawsuits were filed Thursday in New York Supreme Court. One suit comes from the Riders Alliance, the Sierra Club and the New York City Environmental Justice Alliance. The other was filed by the City Club of New York. The groups argue the Democrat violated the state’s laws and constitution when she indefinitely paused the fee. Hochul has dismissed the lawsuits as political posturing.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.