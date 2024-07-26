A 3-year-old Minnesota boy attacked by pit bulls is not expected to survive

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — A 3-year-old Minnesota boy who was attacked by two pit bulls last week is not expected to survive. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Friday that the parents of Covil Allen are preparing their son to be an organ donor. An online campaign is raising funds to help Covil’s parents with expenses related to the attack on July 19 the backyard of a home in Brooklyn Park. Arriving officers saw the dogs attacking the child and shot both animals. One dog was killed and the other was taken to a veterinary hospital and euthanized. A fundraising posting says Covil’s mother also was bitten, on the leg, and has had several surgeries.

