Algerians honor victims of colonial-era French crackdown at Paris Olympics ceremony

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria reminded France of a particularly dark chapter of its colonial past during the opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics. Algerian athletes brought red roses on their boat as they paraded for the event. Then they tossed the flowers into the river to honor victims of an infamous 1961 police crackdown on Algerian protesters in Paris. Historians say some 120 protesters died and 12,000 were arrested. Some were thrown in the Seine River by police. Algeria won independence in 1962 after 132 years under colonial rule.

