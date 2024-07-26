An 11-year-old Virginia boy is charged with making swatting calls to Florida schools

BUNNELL, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say an 11-year-Virginia boy is charged in Florida with calling in more than 20 bomb or shooting threats at schools. Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said Thursday that investigators were particularly motivated to find the caller before students returned to school next month. Emergency services received the first bomb threat on May 14. They continued for another week. Investigators tracked the calls to a home near Richmond, Virginia. Local deputies executed a search warrant at the home this month, and said the 11-year-old boy who lived there admitted making the Florida swatting calls.

