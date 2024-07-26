California date palm ranches reap not only fruit, but a permit to host weddings and quinceañeras

COACHELLA, Calif. (AP) — Small date palm ranch owners in Southern California’s Coachella Valley have been petitioning for permission to host special events ranging from quinceañeras to weddings on their properties. The move aims to authorize a long-standing tradition in the region’s predominantly Latino community of holding outdoor events on largely agricultural properties. What makes the venues unique are towering date palms providing a scenic backdrop for celebrations and shade from the desert sun. Many small date ranch owners say the events help them continue to grow the specialty fruit and be contributors to the largest date harvest in the United States. The proposal has received initial approval from county officials.

