Olympic cauldron is lit by French gold medalists Teddy Riner and Marie-José Pérec

PARIS (AP) — French Olympic gold medalists Teddy Riner and Marie-José Pérec teamed to light the cauldron for the Paris Olympics to end an elaborate but rain-soaked opening ceremony. Riner won three golds in judo and Pérec won three in athletics, becoming the first sprinter to win consecutive golds in the 400-meter dash. The identity of who would light the cauldron was a closely kept secret until Riner and Pérec learned hours before the ceremony that they had been chosen. Their identities were revealed to the rest of the world only when Charles Coste, the oldest living French Olympic champion at 100 years old, lit both their torches.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.