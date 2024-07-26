Scores of wildfires are scorching swaths of the US and Canada. Here’s the latest on them

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Scores of wildfires across the United States and Canada have scorched swaths of land in California, Oregon, Idaho, Alaska, Alberta and beyond, forcing evacuations and road closures, as well as destroying and threatening structures. The Durkee Fire near the Oregon-Idaho border remained the largest blaze in the U.S., scorching 444 square miles. The Park Fire in California prompted evacuations and had destroyed more than 130 structures. Air quality advisories and alerts have been issued in some affected areas.

