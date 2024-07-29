Pakistan arrests top leader of radical party on charge of ordering the killing of the chief justice

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say Pakistan’s police have arrested the deputy chief at a radical Islamist party on charges of ordering the killing of the chief justice over his alleged support to the minority Ahmadi community. Zaheerul Hassan Shah was arrested a day after a video went viral on social media, showing him telling a gathering of his supporters from the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan that he would personally give 10 million rupees ($36,000) to anyone who beheads Qazi Faez Esa. A senior police officer said a case has been registered against Shah on charges of threatening to kill Esa and inciting people to violence.

