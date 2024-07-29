Pennsylvania man arrested after breaking into electrical vault in Connecticut state office building

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police are investigating why a man with a Pennsylvania address broke into a high voltage electrical vault in the basement of the Connecticut State Office Building and turned off circuit breakers. State troopers discovered the 43-year-old shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday after he activated an alarm. Both police and state officials said the man broke into the building’s transformer vault from an exterior hatchway and cut off power to some of the building’s systems. The building is home to the state’s constitutional officers. State Police said in a statement no offices were affected by the break-in.

