Wal Mart Shooting 5-year anniversary: Paying tribute to Memo Garcia through daughter’s quinceañera

EL PASO (KVIA) -- The pain of the mass shooting lingers on for the family of Guillermo "Memo" Garcia, who died from his injuries around nine months after being shot by the Wal Mart shooter.

Memo's widow, Jessica Garcia, was also shot that day, August 3, 2019, however, she survived her injuries.

Meanwhile, Memo's daughter, Karina Garcia, continues to pay tribute to her father every day, like she did at her quinceañera back in December.

Karina Garcia wasn't going to let the death of her dad keep her from still taking part in the "father-daughter" dance at her quinceañera, as she held the urn with his ashes tightly, while also holding back tears.

"In the father-daughter dance, it was so different, because I had already been in so many quince's, and to see everyone got to dance with their dad, it just hit different, because when it came to my time, I did, but, I didn't," said Karina Garcia, who didn't get to experience that proud moment that she and her dad had talked about for years: Father & Daughter, bonding.. dancing.. holding eachother tight.

"I didn't get to feel him hug me or anything, and I had to carry him, and at the end of the day, he was still there," said Karina, as she sat down with ABC-7's Paul Cicala in front of a picture of her father in the family dining room on El Paso's East side.

"The colors that (Memo) picked were his favorite colors, (Karina's) favorite colors," said Jessica Garcia, as she talked fondly about her husband, "The day that we (had the quinceañera) was the day that he wanted. The style of the quinceañera and theme was what he and her had always said they wanted, so trying to honor him and keep his memory alive was the most important thing, but, it's empty. I can only do so much and he's still not here."

When asked what her emotions are like approaching the 5-year anniversary of the mass-shooting, Jessica Garcia said, "It's crazy how fast and slow time has gone by. It's gone by fast because I look at my kids and they're older, and I realize how much Memo has missed out. In terms of the quinceañera, am I keeping his memory alive?"

Karina says her mission is to always keep her dad's memory alive.

"He wasn't selfish, and he cared for everyone," said Karina, "He looked like he could look scary, but, he was the kindest person you could ever meet. I feel like it's the memory everyone should remember."

Remember a proud coach.. proud husband...proud papá.

Continue to Rest In Peace, Guillermo "Memo: Garcia (Also known as "Tank").