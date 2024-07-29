Wildfire smoke may be worse for your brain than other air pollution, study says

Wildfire smoke may be worse for your brain health than other air pollution. New research links it to an increased risk of dementia. The findings come as millions spent the weekend under air quality warnings from wildfires spewing smoke across the western U.S. Researchers tracked 10 years of health records from older adults in southern California along with their long-term exposure to tiny pollution particles. The odds of a dementia diagnosis were higher with exposure to wildfire particles than from other sources of that pollution. The report came Monday at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in Philadelphia.

