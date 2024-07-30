83-year-old Alabama former legislator sentenced to 13 months in federal prison for kickback scheme

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The longest-serving member of the Alabama House of Representatives was sentenced to 13 months in federal prison. Former representative John Rogers faced charges related to federal conspiracy, obstruction of justice and conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Between 2018 and 2022 federal prosecutors said that Rogers directed $400,000 to a youth sports organization. The sentencing bucked an earlier plea agreement with federal prosecutors that would have allowed Rogers to serve his sentence at home. Rogers’ lawyers expressed concerns about his various medical conditions, but ultimately the judge said it was important that Rogers serve a longer sentence than those he committed the kickback scheme with.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.