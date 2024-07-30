A suspect was killed and an Iowa officer seriously injured in a Des Moines shootout

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A suspect is dead and an officer has been seriously injured during a shooting in Iowa. Des Moines police Sgt. Paul Parizek told the Des Moines Register that a fellow officer shot the injured officer in the shoulder during a shootout with a suspect on Tuesday. He says the officer was seriously injured, but is now stable. Officers were responding to a report about someone violating a protective order. Parizek says police saw the suspect’s vehicle near the home, but the driver fled. After a chase, officers reported shots fired. Parizek says police returned fire and fatally shot the suspect.

