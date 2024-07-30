A union for Amazon warehouse workers elects a new leader in wake of Teamsters affiliation

Workers at Amazon’s only unionized warehouse in the U.S. have elected new union leaders. Results from a vote count completed on Tuesday showed that a slate of candidates headed up by a former Amazon worker and union organizer named Connor Spence won the election. Spence led a dissident group that sued the Amazon Labor Union last year to force a new leadership election at the warehouse located in the New York City borough of Staten Island. Turnout was very low. An attorney who represents the dissident faction says only 5% of the 5,312 workers employed in the warehouse voted by mail-in ballots. Spence received 137 out of 247 votes cast.

