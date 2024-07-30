Donald Trump says Kamala Harris, who’s married to a Jewish man, ‘doesn’t like Jewish people’

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump claims Vice President Kamala Harris “doesn’t like Jewish people” even though she’s married to a Jewish man. Trump seemed to agree on Tuesday with a radio host who called second gentleman Doug Emhoff “a crappy Jew.” Trump said in an interview on WABC radio Harris looked uncomfortable while meeting last week with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Republican former president says, “Number one, she doesn’t like Israel. Number two, she doesn’t like Jewish people.” A spokesperson for Harris’ Democratic campaign says, “America is better than the fear, hate, and despicable insults of Donald Trump.”

