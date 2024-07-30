Gunmen open fire on a vehicle carrying UN staff in northwest Pakistan. No casualties

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say a bulletproof vehicle carrying local staff working for a U.N. development agency came under gun attack in Pakistan’s volatile northwest but no one was harmed. The attackers ambushed the vehicle of the United Nations Office for Project Services in Dera Ismail Khan, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan on Tuesday. Abdul Salam, who is the district police chief there, said police have launched a search to trace and arrest those involved in the assault. No one claimed responsibility and the Pakistani Taliban said they were not behind it.

