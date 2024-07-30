Hezbollah military commander claimed killed by Israel was blamed by the US for 1983 Marine bombing

BEIRUT (AP) — The Hezbollah commander the Israeli military says it killed in an airstrike was blamed by Israel for a deadly weekend rocket attack and was accused by the U.S. of orchestrating a deadly 1983 bombing aimed at U.S. Marines in Beirut. Hezbollah did not confirm that Fouad Shukur was the target of Tuesday’s attack or was killed. Israel says Shukur was behind the Saturday rocket attack that killed 12 young people in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. The U.S. accused him of orchestrating the 1983 bombing that killed 241 U.S. service members. If Israel’s claim proves true, Shukur would be the most senior Hezbollah military commander to be killed since 2016, when the group’s military commander in Syria died in an explosion in Syria’s capital.

