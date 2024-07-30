Man shot and killed in ambush outside Philadelphia mosque, police say

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a man was ambushed, shot and killed while outside a North Philadelphia mosque. Philadelphia police say the 43-year-old man was headed to the mosque Tuesday evening when he was shot multiple times in the parking lot. Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small says surveillance footage shows the victim walking with another male when the shooter runs up behind them and starts firing shots at the victim. He says responding officers found the man lying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds to his head, chest and torso. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. No suspect has been arrested and a motive wasn’t known. No one else was hurt.

