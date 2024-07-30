On Broadway, two stars of ‘Aladdin’ trace their roles all the way to middle school

NEW YORK (AP) — Some years ago, when Sonya Balsara and Adi Roy were in middle school, they got cast in the kiddie version of the musical “Aladdin.” Little did they know it would be very good preparation for the same roles on Broadway. More than a decade after hitting their marks in the show as pre-teens, Balsara is playing plucky Princess Jasmine and Roy is the show’s urchin-turned-titular hero now on Broadway as the Disney hit musical celebrates its 10th anniversary. Both actors are of Indian heritage, grew up in music-filled homes, attended New York University and put in long hours to prepare for this big moment.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.