EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Sun Bowl Association hosting the 2024 Sun Court Coronation on Wednesday, July 31th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will take place at the El Paso Country Club on 5000 Country Club Place, El Paso, TX 79922.

The 2024 Edition of the Sun Bowl Association Sun Queen, Lady-in-Waiting and Court will be announced by Executive Director Bernie Olivas, along with President Mike Guerra and Sun Court Chairperson Linda Smith.