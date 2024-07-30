Team USA Olympic athletes are able to mimic home at their own training facility in France

EAUBONNE, France (AP) — United States discus thrower Valarie Allman practiced her form on a quiet field. Weightlifter Mary Theisen-Lappen took instruction from her coach inside a training room with other American weightlifters. Breaker Jeffrey Louis, who goes by B-boy name Bboy Jeffro, moved his head and shoulders to a hip-hop beat in an adjacent room. There was a spot for all of them at the ATHLETICA high-performance training center, which is serving as the training base for U.S. athletes competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics.

