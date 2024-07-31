9 tips from decor experts for a comfortable and functional dorm room

For many college students, a dorm room is their first home away from home. How do you turn it into a work, sleep and hangout space? Decor pros offer this advice. First, make sure you and your roommate are on the same page. Find out more about the dorm room and building ahead of time so you can shop for the space. Prioritize storage. Have plenty of chargers and power strips with long cords. Consider getting a small projector that connects to your device so you can hold a movie night. Shop simple. Remember, this probably isn’t the furniture you’re going to take with you into post-college life. Finally, there’s no rush. See how things work before you decorate too much or make any major changes to your dorm room.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.