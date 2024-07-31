China adjusts restrictions on unregulated civilian drones that can be used for military purposes

BANGKOK (AP) — China says it will prohibit the export of all unregulated civilian drones that can be used for military purposes or in terrorist activities and that certain drone features will be restricted as the East Asian country faces repeated Western criticism for its stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Ministry of Commerce said Wednesday in a statement the decision was made to also prevent the use of drones in “the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.” Meanwhile, the ministry announced it was also removing temporary restrictions placed on civilian drones. It didn’t specify which type. The latest regulations will come into effect on September 1.

