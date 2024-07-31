Federal judge says New Jersey’s ban on AR-15 rifles is unconstitutional

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s ban on the AR-15 rifle is unconstitutional, but the state’s cap on magazines over 10 rounds passes constitutional muster. That’s what a federal judge concluded in a 69-page opinion Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Peter Sheridan wrote that he was compelled to rule as he did because of the Supreme Court’s rulings in firearms cases, particularly the 2022 Bruen decision that expanded gun rights. This ruling left both 2nd Amendment advocates and New Jersey’s attorney general planning to appeal. The judge temporarily delayed the order for 30 days.

