Massachusetts businesses with at least 24 employees must disclose salary range for new jobs

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey has signed into law a bill requiring businesses with 25 or more employees to disclose a salary range when posting a job. The new law signed Wednesday also protects a worker’s right to ask their employer for the salary range for their position when applying for a job or seeking a promotion. Supporters said that Healey’s signature makes Massachusetts the 11th state to mandate pay transparency by requiring employers to disclose salary ranges. Backers said the measure builds on a 2016 state law barring wage discrimination by gender.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.