Massachusetts man gets consecutive life terms in killing of police officer and bystander

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to two life terms for the killing of a police officer and a bystander six years ago. Emanuel Lopes was found guilty earlier this year of multiple charges, including murder. It was the second trial for Lopes after Norfolk Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone declared a mistrial last year when a jury couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict. The new jury sent notes to Cannone saying it hadn’t reached a decision, but the judge ordered jurors to keep deliberating. Investigators said Lopes shot 42-year-old Weymouth police Sgt. Michael Chesna and then 77-year-old Vera Adams.

