Pennsylvania Supreme Court agrees to decide whether a coroner’s death ruling can be changed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal from the family of a Philadelphia woman whose 2011 stabbing death was initially ruled a homicide before the medical examiner switched it to suicide after police objected. First-grade teacher Ellen Greenberg was found in her apartment with 20 stab wounds. Greenberg’s parents are seeking to have the ruling changed back to homicide. The city has objected, arguing that under state law, a medical examiner can’t be compelled to change a ruling even if it’s wrong.

