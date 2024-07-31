South Korean military intel official arrested for allegedly leaking secrets, reportedly on spies

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s Defense Ministry says a civilian employee in its military intelligence command has been arrested for allegedly leaking military secrets. Tuesday’s arrest came after local media reports speculate the leaked information was about South Korean spies operating abroad and that it may have been sent to North Korea. If true, that would likely pose a huge setback to South Korea’s overseas intelligence-gathering abilities. In a closed-door briefing for lawmakers on Tuesday, the Korea Defense Intelligence Command said that it has brought back command officials dispatched abroad and imposed a ban on overseas business trips by other officials.

